Former State Minister for ethics and integrity Simon Lokodo is dead.

Fr. Lokodo has been confirmed to have died on Saturday morning in Geneva, Switzerland.

“It’s with great shock and pain that we have learnt of the passing of our Honourable Member of the Commission, Fr. Simon Lokodo. He passed on this morning in Geneva, Switzerland. The Commission will share details in due course,” UHRC said in a tweet moments after the executive director Uganda Media Centre (UMC), Mr Ofwono Opondo announced the news while appearing on Capital FM’s political talks how, the Capital Gang.

Fr. Lokodo served as Minister of State for Ethics & Integrity in the Office of the President of Uganda since 2011.

Previously he was the Minister of State for Industry from 2009 to 2011.

He also severed ad Member of Parliament representing Dodoth County, Kaabong District since 2006 until 2021.

He was born in Kaabong District on 28 October 1957. He held a degree of Bachelor of Arts in Theology from the Pontifical Urbaniana University. His Master of Arts in Theology was also obtained from the same university of Rome.

