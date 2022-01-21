LIRA CITY – The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has explained delays on the Lira – Kamdini road project, assuring the Lango Sub-region that preparations for the commencement of road upgrade and rehabilitation are in advanced stages but works await clearance safeguards documents by the World Bank who are co-financing the project with the Government of Uganda.

An internal briefing document for stakeholders by UNRA seen by this website confirmed that the much-coveted Lira-Kamdini road was listed on the North Eastern Road Corridor Asset Management Project (NERAMP), as part of the Lot 2 section: Soroti-Lira-Kamdini and dismissing reports that the road was abandoned in the process.

“The type of contract being implemented is not like the traditional contracting arrangements where studies are conducted before the implementation of the work is procured. The signed contract covers the required studies including Environmental, Social, and Technical, and the execution of the work. Being a World Bank-financed project, compliance to Environmental and Social safeguard (ESS) requirements is key. No activity can take place without World Bank’s clearance of Environmental and Social safeguard,” the UNRA briefing document says.

UNRA authorities also indicated that the design for the planned intervention which is total reconstruction is complete and that the contractor is sufficiently equipped and on-site to immediately embark on the works.

“In the interim routine maintenance is ongoing, and has now resumed following the Christmas break that the contractor and his team had taken. Contractor machinery is seen in action at Alyat, 25Km from Lira City after Corner Aboke at Chainage,” UNRA stated, appealing to the public to continue observing the traffic management guidelines that have been put in place to enhance safety, enable smooth flow of traffic, and avoid accidents.

UNRA is required to hand over all pending required documents including the ESHS (to the Bank, by today, Friday 21 January 2021.

ESHS includes documents related to the source of aggregates that will not require NEMA approval, they are for Bank compliance requirements.

UNRA says NEMA clearance is already secured for the source of aggregates. Once approved by the Bank is secured, the Contractor will be able to immediately implement the heavy maintenance works.

Planned works for Lira-Kamdini

A detailed plan seen by this website shows that a total length of 56.775km with no geometric restrictions will receive an Asphalt Concrete (AC) layer of 75/85mm, Road Base 250mm of the crushed stone base.

UNRA says the existing base will be pulverized to create a sub-base of 150mm G45 strength.

A total length 2.043Km with geometric restrictions will receive an Asphalt concrete layer of 65mm, and the existing pavement will be replaced with 300mm Crushed Stone Base and a 250mm G45 granular layer.

Another length 1.275Km with geometric restrictions will receive an Asphalt concrete layer of 45mm, and the existing pavement will be replaced with 190mm Bitumen Treated Base (BTB) and a 200mm G45 granular layer.

The plans also show that a separate total length of 6.427Km with Geotechnical restrictions, the existing base is to be replaced with 150mm G45 with the addition of a new layer of CRR of 250mm and an Asphalt Concrete (AC) overlay ranging from 75mm.

The Contract provides for routine maintenance activities to be executed for the full contract period of 81/2 years, i.e. up to 12 February 2027. Over this period, according to the documents seen by PML Daily, the Contractor is required to maintain the road at given services levels that are assessed every month.

Related

Continue Reading