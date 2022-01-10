KAMPALA —State House Anti-Corruption Unit working with Uganda Police has arraigned popular city lawyer, Musa Lukungu, before the Anti-Corruption Court on a Charge of Conspiracy to defraud Tropical Bank of upto UGX 1 Billion.

State House Anti-Corruption Unit and the Police had last month arraigned other seven people, all staff of Tropical Bank, before Anti-Corruption Court on Charges of Causing Financial Loss & Conspiracy to Defraud the bank

Mr. Lukanga was last week arrested in Kampala in different cases and he charged with two counts of conspiracy and two of false pretence a kand grabbing case.

He and others allegedly fraudulently sold at UGX 150M, land comprised in Kyadondo block 917, plot 257 in Munyonyo belonging to Opio George to Othieno Clement.

He was granted a court bail on January 7th, 2022 by City Hall Court but the SH-ACU detectives in conjunction with Police re-arrested him over Tropical bank Issues.

The lawyer has appeared before Chief Magistrate Joan Aciro and pleaded not guilty to the charge of conspiracy to defraud.

Under Section 390 of the Penal Code Act, the offence attracts a maximum sentence of seven-year imprisonment, on conviction.

It is alleged that the lawyer and seven tropical bank officials in November 2021, at Tropical Bank Limited, in Kampala, conspired to defraud the financial institution UGX1b, which was irregularly paid to Margret Nabona as an administrator of the estate of Elmrabet Abdurezzagh.

The bank officials, who are currently out on bail, include Michael Kaggwa, the bank sales officer, Brian Anguni, the customer service officer, Aisha Nakyanzi, the senior compliance officer and Sarah Bayiga, the branch operations supervisor.

Others are Hussein Imran Sadiq, the relationship officer, Ntalo the Chief Teller.

The officials are accused of causing financial loss of sh1b to the bank by irregularly processing UGX 1B payment to Nabona without following the proper bank procedures and payment process.

Related