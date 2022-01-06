KAMPALA – Businessman Francis Onebe who is facing murder charges of his wife Immaculate Mary Blessing Asio has been denied bail.

Mr. Onebe, a resident of Munyonyo, Kampala is accused of killing of her wife before he dumped her body in a septic tank at their home.

The suspect through his lawyers led by Moses Ingura, on Thursday told the court that he is suffering from prostate cancer and high blood pressure and therefore sought freedom to seek treatment.

However, presiding over the hearing, Justice Paul Gadenya Wolimbwa declined to grant the request for bail saying the businessman has failed to assure the court that he will not abscond and interfere with investigations if he is released on bail.

The judge also noted that granting bail to the applicant would prejudice public interest and the administration of justice at large and that it is prudent that it is denied.

Earlier, the state had objected to the bail application saying that Onebe would flee the country to Nairobi where he has a permanent home as well as interfering with police investigations into his case.

Asio went missing about a year ago but in early September 2021, her decomposing body was found in a septic tank at their marital home in Munyonyo, a Kampala suburb.

Asio was the chief executive of Pentagon Security Services Ltd, which reportedly employs up to 5,000 private guards. She also owned another business in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, where she commuted regularly.

Related