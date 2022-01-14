LIRA– Dokolo South Member of Parliament Felix Okot Ogong has on Friday involved in an accident.

Ogong was traveling in his personal vehicle registration number UBB 972S when it lost control and overturned at Agwata village along Lira – Dokolo road in Lira District.

It’s however, said that he and his driver sustained minor physical injuries before they were rushed to Lira Medical Center.

The North Kyoga Police spokesperson David Ongom has confirmed the accident and blamed it on over-speeding stressing that the Traffic Police rushed to the scene and towed the vehicle to Lira Central Police station for inspection.

Related