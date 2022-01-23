NAIROBI – Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile has passed on.

Sources indicate that Mutebile died in the wee hours on Sunday at Nairobi Hospital where he was battling life for a long time.

Mutebile was until his death a Ugandan economist and banker. He has been the governor of the Bank of Uganda, the central bank of Uganda.

He was first appointed to that position on 1 January 2001 and was re-appointed for a second five-year term on 1 January 2006.

Senior journalist Andrew Mwenda posted “Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile, this great architect of Uganda’s economic recovery, this titan of our banking industry, this intelligent, magnanimous and generous soul, this friend of all and enemy of no one, rested this morning at 5.30am. RIP my friend! You have been a true giant!”

Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile, this great architect of Uganda’s economic recovery, this titan of our banking industry, this intelligent, magnanimous and generous soul, this friend of all and enemy of no one, rested this morning at 5.30am. RIP my friend! You have been a true giant!”

A seasoned professional economist and reformer, he spearheaded the design and implementation of the Economic Reform Program that restored Uganda from the economic crises of the 1970s and 1980s to sound economic performance during his service as the Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the Treasury in the ministry responsible for finance, planning, and economic development.

He worked as a consultant for multilateral and regional organizations including the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Macroeconomic and Financial Management Institute of East and Central Africa, UK Department for International Development, the North-South Institute in Canada, and for the governments of Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, Eritrea, and Nepal.

Related

Continue Reading