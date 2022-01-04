SOROTI – The Vice President, Rtd. Maj. Jessica Alupo on mMonda joined the faithful in Soroti at a thanksgiving mass for elected leaders and distinguished public service Persons from Teso Subregion.

The thanksgiving mass, held at St.Patrick’s Catholic Parish Madera Soroti, was conducted by the Bishop of Soroti Catholic Diocese, the Rt.Rev.Dr. Joseph Eciru Oliach, and attended by several leaders, including Ministers, Local Government leaders, MPs, RDCs, civil service professionals and academicians from Teso sub-region.

The event was also attended by the Emormor of Teso, leaders of various religious denominations including, Soroti Anglican Diocese Bishop and the Teso Khadhi, Ochieng Ismail Asuman who represented the Islamic faith.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Vice President urged the faithful to use their positions meaningfully to transform not just their individual societies but the country at large.

“To you all, Moslem brothers and sisters, members of the Anglican fraternity, Catholics and everybody else, we are all the same,because we serve the same God. God spoke through the electorate, therefore we must serve Him,and serve our country”, she remarked. “All of us have been given an opportunity to change Teso and our country for better, let’s work towards greater development”, the Vice President added.

The VP also hailed the spirit under which the prayers, were held, where invitation and participation, she noted, were non partisan. She reminded the faithful of the story of the good samaritan and urged the congregation to follow God’s commandments.

State Ministers Musa Echweru, Helen Adoa, Peter Ogwang, Clement Obote, Opolot Okasai and Helen Asamo, several Members of Parliament and several District leaders attended, majority of who, got certificates of appreciation in recognition of their service to the development of Teso.

The event was organised to thank God for those that went through the elections to various leadership positions and for the civil servants and academicians who have scaled several ranks of excellence in the various areas and professions.

Teso subregion has several personalisties serving distinctively, in both public and private capacities including the Vice President-Jessica Alupo, the Deputy speakerAnita Among, the Minister for Foreign Affairs-Gen Jeje Odong, the Deputy CDF-Lt Gen Elwelu, Deputy Secretay to treasury, Director currency Centre BOU and Prof. John Ogwang the brain behind the much sought after Covidex, currently undergoing clinical trials.

The Vice President also delivered President Museveni’s contributions to various groups to support various development efforts including the Institution of Emorimor, the media SACCO, and different religious groups. She asked the leaders to rally their followers to boost their household incomes through commercial agriculture and protection of the environment.

Teso subregion has overcome several challenges including cattle rustling and rebellion, turning its focus on development.

