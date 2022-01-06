KAMPALA – Airtel Uganda has donated assorted scholastic items to select schools under the Airtel Adopt a School program aimed at supporting top performing pupils who successfully complete their Primary Leaving Examinations with a secondary school starter package as Schools reopen. The event was held at St. Ponsiano Kyamula in Makindye.

Launched in 2011, the Airtel Adopt a School Program has up to date, adopted and supported four schools to include; St. Ponsiano Kyamula – in Makindye Division of Kampala District, Sseke Primary School – in Lwengo District outside of Masaka, Nanfugaki Primary School – in Jinja District and Ndeeba Church of Uganda Primary School –iIn Kayunga District.

While handing over the Scholastic items, Faith Bugonzi, Public Relations Officer at Airtel Uganda revealed that, “As learners join a new class, a lot of financing is needed and as part of the Airtel Adopt a School Program Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), we have constantly reached out to top performers with scholastic items like; A metallic suit case, Mattresses, Beddings, Buckets, Mosquito nets, Scholastic materials (counter books, mathematical sets, pencils, pens, rims of paper), and an Airtel branded watch for them to keep time. This support is given so that the parents can focus on paying school fees.”

Bugonzi added that, “Airtel is a brand that cares for the individuals in the communities which we serve, and Adopt a School Program is one of the many projects that showcases our commitment towards CSR initiatives that are designed to support our communities, especially in such times when the economy and the world is still recovering from the COVID-19 effects.”

Hellen Amolo Eteru, Head teacher at St. Ponsiano Kyamula Primary School commended Airtel Uganda for the noble gesture noting that, “We appreciate Airtel Uganda for the support they have rendered to our students which we believe will greatly support them as they transition to Ordinary Level.”

Hellen further revealed that, “With the country being under lockdown for almost 2 years, due to COVID-19, the 2020 PLE results returned in the middle of the year due to a series of events that changed the school calendar. The children received their results but were not able to start school immediately. However, we believe that support from Airtel Uganda will enable them join secondary school with ease come 10th January 2022 when the Government opens schools.”

“Beyond CSR, we have designed products and services that have facilitated smooth online learning for the school going population. This year, we introduced the Learn from Home data bundle that was affordable and reliable so that our learners could be able to attend their scheduled classes. We believe that if we empower our community by educating them and providing a conducive learning environment, it is a step in the right direction towards the country’s development.” Bugonzi concluded.

