NALUKOLONGO – The Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) has donated various items to the Mapeera Bakateyamba home for vulnerable people in Kampala.

The donations included sugar, rice, posho, salt, soap, flour, eggs, toilet paper and beans. Handing over the items, URSB Registrar General Mercy K. Kainobwisho said the donation was in line with the organisation’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) policy and promised that the Bureau will continue to support the needy.

“We care about the communities in which we operate. As such, we try as much as possible to look out for their needs and make our contribution, however small it is,” Kainobwisho said. “Many of these elderly persons were once useful to the country, but because they have grown and do not have money and ability to look after themselves, our support is highly needed and these items will help in keeping them healthy and functional,” She added.

The elderly home accommodates over 100 people elderly and sick young people was started by the late Emmanuel Cardinal Nsubuga with the aim of providing shelter for less advantaged elderly people.

Sister Mary Lawrence Nakiwu, the Administrator, Mapeera Bakateyamba Home, says the donated items will go a long in helping improve the lives of the people in the home. Mapeera Bakateyamba Home is currently residence to needy people from all walks of life.

“We have our farm in Mukono from which we get food to feed our beneficiaries. However, we have a very old small pick-up that breaks down most of the times. We are therefore facing challenges of collecting fresh organic food. We appeal to the Bureau to look into it so that we take care of these elders,” Nakiwu said

The oldest being in his 90’s while the youngest is just barely two years- old. According to Sister Nakiwu, the home whose monthly budget is in millions of shillings runs on donations from various people.

Vincent Katutsi, Chairman URSB CSR Committee said they would continue to place priority on vulnerable people while making donations. “URSB is interested in making a contribution to lessening community challenges. As the Bureau, we appreciate the services provided by Mapeera Bakateyamba’s Home of the Elderly and recognize the challenges the administration faces in caring for the home. This is the reason we chose to donate these items here”. He said

Founded by the late Emmanuel Cardinal Nsubuga in 1978, the Mapeera Bakateyamba home is run by the Good Samaritan Sisters under the patronage of Kampala Catholic Archdiocese. Located at Nalukolongo, along the Kampala-Masaka road, the home has a hostel with capacity for 300 people. Currently, there are disabled, elderly, destitute and otherwise vulnerable persons at the facility

