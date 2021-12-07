KAMPALA – The United States on Monday 6, completed delivery of?2,919,150?more doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine?to Uganda. Combined with previous donations, the United States has now provided Uganda with more than 9.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

“I am proud to announce the United States has now donated nearly 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to the Ugandan people and that more are on the way,” U.S. Ambassador to Uganda Natalie E. Brown said.

“As the emergence of new COVID-19 variants show, this global pandemic will not end anywhere until it is defeated everywhere. If you are not vaccinated, now is the time to get your jab,” she said, noting that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and help prevent serious illness and death.

“Vaccines are here, but they won’t do any good unless everyone eligible takes the opportunity to protect themselves and their families against the coronavirus,” Ambassador Brown added, calling for increased vaccine uptake.

In addition to vaccine donations, the United States has provided further assistance valued at?more than?$122 million to support Uganda’s COVID-19 response.

In support of Uganda’s national vaccine rollout, the United States has provided technical and financial support in data management, risk communication, health worker training, human resources support, supply chain strengthening, and cold storage capacity.

To date, the United States has donated more than 280?million COVID-19 vaccine doses to?over 110?countries, more than all other countries in the world combined.

The United States is committed to?sharing?1.2 billion vaccine doses?where they are needed most. On December 2, President Biden announced a pledge to accelerate vaccine delivery and provide 200 million vaccine doses to countries that need them within the next 100 days.

