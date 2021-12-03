KAMPALA – Providers of communications services in Uganda will now be able to apply for Short Codes and Type Approval online, thanks to the Uganda Communications Commission’s new e-Service portal.

By visiting eservices.ucc.co.ug, clients can sign up and apply for either Type Approval or Short Code, as well as track the progress of their application. The portal is currently offering these two services with several others lined up to follow suit.

Previously, applications for Type Approval and Short Codes were submitted physically.

Commenting on the new service in relation to Type Approval, Ag. Executive Director Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo explained that all communication equipment (telecommunication, broadcasting, radio communication) must be type-approved by the Commission prior to import, sale, installing and operation in Uganda.

Type-Approval helps to confirm the equipment’s conformity to the relevant communication standards in a bid to protect networks, users, and service quality.

The Executive Director further explained that all numbering resources for communication services in Uganda is managed by the Commission to ensure that these scarce resources are used optimally and in conformity with the applicable standards to foster interoperability, innovation, competition, and quality of service.

“We are desirous to harness ICTs in our service delivery in order to improve our efficiency, effectiveness and our customers’ experience,” she said.

