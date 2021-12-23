KAMPALA – Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has cancelled online aptitude assessment for candidates who had applied officer jobs that were filled on 12th and 26th April 2021.

“As part of the recruitment process, candidates are required to do an online assessment whose results determine participation in the next steps of the hiring process,” said the URA management in the statement.

To ensure fairness and neutrality in the recruitment process, URA says they commissioned TestGorilla, an independent service provider, to organise the online assessments.

“This was aimed at giving all candidates an equal opportunity throughout the assessment process.”

Online assessments were scheduled for 21st and 22nd December, 2021 for all shortlisted candidates.

“However, due to unexpected technical anomalies, candidates were unable to do the assessment.”

They say TestGorilla has assured that they (URA) are working around the clock to rectify the system anomaly and ensure that candidates can sit for the assessments as soon as possible.

“New assessment dates will be communicated as soon as the system technicalities are resolved.”

