In a bid to enhance service delivery through the use of E-Government, the National Technology Authority (NITA-U), this morning, launched the NITA E-government Excellence Awards at Kampala Serena Hotel.

Themed “Bold Digital Government: Embracing disruptive technologies.”, the awards will recognize the various Government agencies that have played a remarkable role in availing online government services to the public.

The two-week long celebration of eGovernment will feature an eGovernment Exhibition slated for 3rd December 2021. At this exhibition, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) will showcase their e-services and the journey taken thus far. This event will attract both public and private sector players: MDAs, Academia, Innovators, Telecoms, Fintech companies showcasing the future in digital governance. Entrance to the exhibition is free for the public.

The campaign will be climaxed by a Gala where top Ministries and Government agencies will be recognized for their role in Promoting E-Government.

The following are the award categories that the Government agencies will compete for:

NOMINEES FOR E-GOVERNMENT EXCELLENCE CAMPAIGN 2021

E-Service of the year (per sector)

The award is granted to the Government e-service which exemplifies outstanding public service delivery, internal digital transformation and improved efficiencies in Government.

Economic Infrastructure & Competitiveness

Ministry of Works- Uganda Driver’s License System, Covid-19 Travel Permit Clearance System, Electronic Contractors Registration and Classification System (eCRCS). Tourism & Trade

UTB – Quality Assurance Licensing System

Uganda Exports Promotion Board – E-Single Window Education

Directorate of Education Standards – Teachers Effectiveness and Learner Achievement (TELA) inspection e-Service

Ministry of Education and Sports (MOES) – Kolibri e-service

Health

Uganda Cancer Institute for DIGITISATION OF RADIOTHERAPY AND RADIOLOGY SERVICES

National Medical Stores for NMS+ CSSP (Client Self Service Portal) Human Development

NFA – License Management System

Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development (MGSLD)- National Single Registry for Social Protection (NSR), COVID-19 RELIEF CASH TRANSFER SYSTEM FOR VULNERABLE PERSONS, Safe Pal, Alternative Care MIS (ACMIS) – Children First Software and

NLU- National Library of Uganda online Catalogue,

Accountability & Governance

Financial Intelligence Authority- goAML,

UBOS for UGStats

KCCA – iRoads Solution, Traffic Control Center, e-Citie, Computer Address Model, Weyonje, Citizen Participation and feedback

URA for eTAX PORTAL, Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing Solution (EFRIS), Single window

7. JLOS

URSB – Security Interest in Movable Property Registry (SIMPO)

NIRA – COL (Confirmation of Information), USSD *216#, Track Status, Get a NIN

8. Public Sector Administration and Management

Public Service Commission – Online Recruitment System (ORS)

9. Rural Development

NBRB for Building Industry Management System

Innovations

? Inputi https://inputi.market/

? The Lesson (https://lesson.co.ug/)

? Partners for Education (https://elevateeducation.org/)

? Sharebility Uganda (https://sharebility.net/) | elearning@sharebility.net

? Famunera (https://www.famunera.com/)

? Chap Chap (https://chapchap.co/)

? Mscan (https://www.mscanug.com/)

? Wave (https://www.wave.com/en/careers/)

? Vouch Digital (https://vouchdigital.africa/)

? Medical Concierge (https://tmcg.co.ug/ )

BPO/ITES Company of the year

The award is granted to a BPO/ITES institution which exemplifies an outstanding excellence in the area of BPO/ITES in the country. This extends to the quality of services offered to its clients and existence within the organisation a system that responds to clients’ queries and immediate resolution.

Technobrain Exquisite Solutions Cayman Consults Service Corps Data Care 3D Services Rocket Health Clinic Master

Citizens’ choice award

The customer choice award is granted to the government website or e-service which will be voted by the public as the most useful/helpful in the citizenry’s lives. These are the services that are most used on the e-citizens’ portal.

Uganda Revenue Authority- e-services Ministry Of Finance Planning and Economic Development- IFMS supplier registration National Social Security Fund- self-service Anti Corruption Unit- Report corruption online Uganda Registration Services Bureau- eservices Kampala Capital City Authority- e-citie Ministry of Health- covid19 info portal Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control- e-visa Higher Education Students’ Financing Board- student loan scheme Inspector General of Government- Report corruption

Journalist of the Year

This category is designed to recognize press and media individual or company that has contributed significantly to quality, in-depth awareness on e-government in Uganda.

Nathan Olupot- PC Tech Magazine Kikonyogo Douglas- Tech Jaja Mark Wadulo – UBCTV Edward Kayiwa- NewVision Lydia Nabakooza – NBS Henry Okurut- UBCTV Ismail Musa Ladur- Daily Monitor Paul Murungi- NTV/ Daily Monitor John Serwaniko- Mulengera News

Global firm, Ernst Young, have partnered with NITA-U to ensure that there is a high caliber of adjudication and quality assurance, thereby delivering a credible and reputable vetting process. Citizens can also vote for the Citizens choice, ICT Journalist, Private Sector of the Year

-BPO/ITES Company of the Year through ://egovawards.nita.go.ug/

Alternatively, citizens can cast their vote via USSD short code *260# Voting will close on 8thh December 2021

Speaking at the launch, NITA-U Executive Director, Hatwib Mugasa said: “It’s important that we are having these awards, at a crucial time when the knowledge that technology adoption is both the present and the future of humanity’s well-being is undisputable.

“We have witnessed ICT play a pivotal role in averting the effects of this pandemic. The COVID 19 crisis presents us with an opportunity to explore these innovations and accelerate efforts to bring, not only Government services online, but also incorporate technology into every endeavor that it has the prospect of enriching’’

‘’The awards present an opportunity to share experiences with various Government entities across the country with a vision of innovative administration, access to information and enhanced service delivery to citizens’’

The E-Government awards are organized by NITA-U in partnership with the World Bank Group, Huwawei , Ernst & Young.

