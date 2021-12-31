RWAKITURA – President Museveni has said that he will lift curfew for everybody after the performing arts resume working.

He said the artists will start to work two weeks after school have opened.

“This is for everybody apart from the boda bodas. Bodas will continue following the curfew of 7 PM.”

Museveni in his end of year address has revealed that the bars and concerts will also open 2 weeks after the reopening of schools.

Cinema halls and sports events, Museveni said will open with SOPs.

“The relevant ministries will guide.”

“If we find that patients are filling up to 50% of the ICU beds, we shall have to revise some of these measures,” he warned.

Museveni also warned against the omicron variant which he said is spreading very fast.

“Previously, we had days when there were no reported Corona deaths, but we have started seeing them recently. Be responsible for your life.”

“Jajas (the elderly), even though you have been vaccinated with the booster dose, do not mix with the children when they return from school.”

