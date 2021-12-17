KAMPALA —The National Council for Higher Education has cleared Victoria University to obtain a full operating Charter.

NCHE Deputy Executive Director Dr. Alex Kagume communicated the decision in a December 15, 2021 letter to the University

Dr. Kagume indicated that at its 63rd Sitting on December 13, 2021, the NHCE resolved to recommend that the Minister of Education Janet Museveni grants Victoria University a full charter in accordance with 101 (3)b of the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act 2001.

The NCHE Resolution precedes the minister of education sending the charter to the President Museveni final approval and gazettement.

“As you may be aware, the law provides for requisite procedures governing the grant of a charter. This involves the submission of the Charter to the Minister responsible for Education who then presents it to the President for final approval, before gazettement of the same,” reads the letter of approval.

Victoria University has been asked to pay up the license fees to fulfill this procedure.

The charter is a big deal to Victoria University because it places the institution in the club of private university with this government of Uganda recognition and certification.

The Ugandan law defines a Chartered Institution according to Section 103 (a) of the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act 2001 as amended, to mean university comparable to a Public University.

Related