The overall operation Shujja commander, Maj Gen Muhanga Kayanja, has on thuThurs paid a visit and toured camp Yua, the former ADF/ISCAP stronghold that was captured by the combined assault forces of UPDF/ FARDC. He was received by Col James Kasule, the UPDF Commander and Lt Col Mbayo Batuta, the FARDC Commander who led him on a tour of 8 acres camp dotted with numerous structures that used to accommodate ADF remnants and their families.

While briefing journalists who accompanied him, Gen Kayanja explained the importance of the camp and said the forces will make sure terrorists do not occupy again.

“We are going to fortify this camp and try our best not to allow rebels to reoccupy it.”

He added that, the documents and laptops recovered from the abandoned camp are going to be used to obtain enough information about ADF/ISCAP activities and their funders. Gen Kayanja voyed to pursue ADF till they are uprooted from their safe haven.

“This is not only camp that we have so far captured, but wherever they are, we will make sure that we follow and neutralize them,” re assured Gen Muhanga.

General Muhanga further said that the capture of Kambi Ya Yua marked the end of phase one of Operation Shujja now transitioning to phase two.

He elaborated on the challenges faced by the assault troops such as difficult terrain comprising of rough jungles, steep hills, impenetrable forest, numerous water bodies and diseases affecting soldiers.

“The long line of communication as a result of rough terrain impedes logistical supplies. As a remedy we are using helicopters to do the needful,” explained Gen Kayanja.

Kambi Ya Yua which covers 8 acres of Virunga forest land is estimated to have accommodated 624 ADF/ISCAP and their families. The camp was a host of military training and Islamic radicalization activities as evidenced by the documents found, bomb making materials, laptop computers, and ammunitions of different calibers, a PK machine gun and numerous domestic wares.

