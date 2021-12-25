KAMPALA – It should be noted that mounting lights along roads in cities and municipalities, or even in town centers, is an indicator of improving security, giving gallant to residents and investors about their lives and properties being safe,but this is not the case in Entebbe Municipality, as residents looks forward to join the rest of the country to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, slated every 25th December every year, the unreasonably darkness in this municipality, leaves the lives of Christmas celebrants and properties into the ditch.

This dark town you see, is Entebbe town, despite being next to the president’s office, also doubling as an official resident, the town is too dark in the course of the night, after having no security bulbs installed to beef up security in the area, the few lights you see providing dim light, are mounted on buildings by owners.

Entebbe town is not the only area lacking security lights, this is even worse on roads with in the municipality, this was witnessed on Thursday night, after PML Daily news team, inspecting different roads, were most roads where filled up with darkness, making it difficult one to detect danger ahead of him or her.

Ssebowa Humphrey, a shopkeeper in the town, resides in Lunyo, but whenever is leaving his shop to home, walks in fear of his life, after meeting people, whom he can’t recognize at a far distance being the roads are dark.

“Even when I am going home, I meet policemen and soldiers patrolling, but it becomes difficult for me to diffinitiate between the good and bad, until I come close to them,” Said Ssebowa.

It was not so long when Atyanga Lillian, a hawk, was slapped by two men, who even stole her cash, disguised to be police officers enforcing curfew, but in civilian clothes. She told this news publication that it was difficult to see them, before reaching their point of stand, since it was too dark.

“Two men pretending to be police officers beat me up, and also took my money, sh.15000, when I was going back home, promising to put me in the cell for walking during curfew hours” Atyanga told PML Daily news.

“It was not easy for me to see them before reaching where they were, being that it was dark” she added.

Our correspondent in Entebbe spent a couple of night hours, inspecting different roads with Entebbe municipality, where it was found out, that roads like Kampala road where Entebbe Police is situated, including that leading to Ministry of Agriculture, turns dark in the night.

However, as part of making effort to intervene to curb crimes that surfaces on roads in the course of the night, government borrowed heavenly from the Exim Bank of China, to fund the construction of Kampala-Expressway, of which mounting security lights was included on the project, which was a success, and now it remains the duty of local authorizes in Entebbe to see that security lights a mounted to curb criminalities that could occur on different road in this jurisdiction.

Kasujja Gerald, a local leader in Katabi Town Council, neighboring Entebbe Municipality, whose zone experiences the same problem, said as local leaders, are engaging with the technical wing to see that lights are mounted, to boost up security.

“As leaders we are not folding our hands, we are doing our best to have lights installed on different roads, being that even if we use the same roads, we remain victims of such.,” he says.

Speaking to the LC 3 Division A, in Entebbe, Ms. Gamba Jane Scholastica, declined to comment on the matter, referring us to the Town Clark, saying the municipal Council is the one tasked to have lights mounted on all roads.

However, all effort put through to have the Town Clerk for a comment, failed finding his office closed, and when contacted on his known phone number, he was unreachable.

