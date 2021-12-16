KAYUNGA – Police in Kayunga district have arrested a total of 51 people including 4 MPs on allegations of campaigning beyond the deadline, disobedience of orders, and violating the curfew provisions.

On Thursday, the people of Kayunga were voting their LCV Chairperson in the by-election where the stiff contest was between National Unity Platform – NUP’s and National Resistance Movement NRM’s candidates Harriet Nakweede and Andrew Muwonge respectively.

The arrested MPs include; Aloysius Mukasa, MP Rubaga South; Lukyamuzi David Kalwanga, MP Busujju-Mityana; and Tebandeke Charles, MP Baale.

“In addition, Hon Serumaga David, MP Sabagabo-Makindye was also arrested on allegations of voter bribery,” said Hellen Butoto, police spokesperson in Sezibwa Region.

She, however, said that the general security situation in the district has been calm.

“Although no specific threats were directed towards the electoral process, we picked credible intelligence about groups that were being mobilized to cause violence and disrupt the voting process. So far 61 suspects have been arrested for various electoral offenses. The majority of whom were mobilized and ferried to Kayunga, from Makindye, Kawempe, Rubaga, Nabweeru and Wakiso. They are being processed for further court action.”

“We want to remind all residents in Kayunga, that their safety is guaranteed. Our tactical response teams are effectively deployed to deter and counter any acts of criminality and lawlessness in the district.”

