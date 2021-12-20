KAMPALA – Police have revealed that the attacks against their officers are all political based.

In deadly attacks by unknown persons, several police personnel have lost their lives and the subsequent robbery of their guns.

The recent case is the attack and double murder of CPL Nsubuga Francis and SPC Ddimba Paul at Nakasozi police post, now brings the number of police officers killed in the last 4 months while on duty to 6 and the missing guns increased to 6.

Addressing the press on Monday, police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said that the attacks appear more unique, because the security personnel are targeted for their guns, by an extreme and hostile group of attackers.

“Going by their utterances in Sekanyonyi where they shouted “freedom” and in Kyankwanzi, they claimed they were targeting security officers and their government”, makes their agenda political one.”

“As a country, we have faced such kind of attacks that were perpetuated by Major Herbert Itongwa and Dr. Kiyingi. We successfully countered and dismantled them,” he added.

He, however, assured the public that, despite the challenging environment and increased attacks against police officers in police posts, they remain committed to protecting them and ensuring their safety.

“We have completed our review of the threats and vulnerabilities to all police posts. Some have been strengthened while others merged. In addition, we have updated our routines, issued new guidelines, improved intelligence and effectively equipped them, as they implement their duty to protect and serve the public.”

“To protect all Ugandans and visitors, we have to ensure the safety and security of all our law enforcement personnel.”

