KAMPALA Police in Wandegeya are investigating an incident where an explosive ordnance blasted and injured five people.

It is alleged that on the December 24 at about 1500/c at Industrial Zone Kagugube Central Division in Kampala City, Jennifer Birungi’s daughter Katusiime was given second hand clothes by a friend only identified as Anita, who is in Dubai.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the complainant, Birungi, said as they sorted the clothes in their home yard, they saw a metallic bottle with a blue colour and suspected it to be an explosive before one Poni Elizabeth (grand daughter), threw it in the dust bin.

However, it is said that another grand daughter Vanessa secretly removed it from the bin and brought it back to the house.

“At about 2100hrs Vanessa started playing with it, opened it and eventually it exploded injuring five people in the house,” Owoyesigyire said in a statement.

The Victims have been identified as Jennifer Birungi, 45, a KCCA cleaner, and resident of

Industrial Zone Kagugube Central Division in Kampala City.

Others are Harriet Kabasinguzi, 25, Poni Elizabeth, 1, Nakandi Mitchell, 2, and a daughter to Kabasinguzi, Vanessa Birungi, 10, a granddaughter to Birungi.

The five victims are currently admitted at the National Referral Hospital at Mulago for treatment, according to police.

“The incident is being investigated with the view of identifying the exact origin of the explosive ordnance.”

“Our task team has recovered pieces of the explosive, which have been submitted to experts for analysis.”

Police have appealed to members of the public to report any items that look suspicious to the relevant authorities for safe handling.

Related