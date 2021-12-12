KAMPALA – Ethiopian community in Uganda and friends of Ethiopia residing in Uganda yesterday gathered at the embassy in Uganda to launch the worldwide #NoMore movement in Uganda to denounce the terrorist designated TPLF and denounced meddling in the internal affairs of Ethiopia.

The participants that were donned in T-shirts with messages of ‘No More’ printed on and held placards in solidarity criticising some westerners for their Neo- colonial agendas in Africa and international media for disseminating misrepresenting and misreporting facts as well as disinformation campaigns against Ethiopia.

During the event, attendants recognized the sacrifices the Ethiopian National Forces and regional forces made to defend the sovereignty of the country as well as for liberating enemy-occupied areas, and raised funds for the internally-displaced people by TPLF.

In her remarks, H.E. Ambassador Alemtsehay Mesert, the Ethiopian Ambassador to Uganda noted that the war in Ethiopia was waged by the TPLF group when it attacked the national Defence force on November 4, 2020.

She explained that rejection of the unilateral ceasefire decision of the government and escalating the war into the Amhara and Afar regions and committing atrocious acts such as massacring innocents and demolition of properties of the people has witnessed the group’s cruelty, belligerent and war-monger behaviour.

“Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s command and leadership from the frontline has successfully curved once again the group’s ill motive to jeopardise the sovereignty of the country. I thank the Ethiopian community and friends of Ethiopia in Uganda for their unwavering commitment to stand for Ethiopia and I call upon African brothers and Sisters across the world to join the ‘#NoMore’ movement,” she said.

Mr. Amaha Yirga, the chairperson of the Ethiopian Community Support mobilisation Taskforce, noted that Ethiopians residing in Ethiopia could not remain silent when the TPLF and its allies try to undermine their country.

He explained that that is why and that is why they gathered to denounce the group, its western sympathisers and the international media which is engaged in disseminating fake news about their country.

“The community has voiced ‘No More’ to oppose double standards and interference and it is our obligation to provide financial support to the IDPs and moral support to the Ethiopian National defence Force as we are giving out their blood and flesh in the frontline for the sake of their country. “

Ms. Solomon Aster, the representative of the Eritrean Community in Uganda, noted that Ethiopian and Eritreans have old and historic relations and blamed the TPLF for being an obstacle to that relations.

She hailed fellow Eritreans and Ethiopians across the world for being a voice to the peoples of the two countries and she criticised the imperialists’ ambition in the two countries and said ‘hands off Ethiopia and Eritrea’.

Alex Masereka Joel, a Ugandan writer and journalist said that Ethiopia houses the headquarters of the African Union which means it is the heart of Africa.

“Sitting back when it is under attack by enemies within and out, is something we as Africans cannot afford to do. It is our duty as citizens of this African continent, to speak out as one voice against imperialists since an attack on Ethiopia is an attack on Africa,” he said

Mr Rodney Tuhami, a Ugandan lawyer and Pan Africanist noted that they stand with their brothers and sisters from Ethiopia and condemn the continued interference by some Western countries in the internal affairs of the country.

He said that enough is enough, no more interference and meddling in the internal politics of African States since African problems can best be addressed with African solutions.

Sr. Senait Mulugeta, an Ethiopian Diaspora in Uganda, underscored that the battle in Ethiopia has various fronts and they are here to voice the sufferings of their people caused by the terrorist TPLF.

She further noted that the international community should shun away from distorted rhetoric and disinformation campaigns of international media whose claim of the capital was under siege, the government used hunger as a weapon of war and such other claims proven to be false.

