RWAKITURA – President Yoweri Museveni has fully opened transport sector, which has been operating at 50%.

The president, however, said these will have to follow all the necessary SOPs like wearing masks.

Museveni who is currently addressing the nnation from his home in Rwakitura said that Ugandan scientists and the community have discovered substances that seem to cure Corona and other viral sicknesses.

“I have interviewed many patients who said they recovered after using these substances,” he said.

“We have asked Dr. Ogwang to undertake clinical trials of these substances. We shall know the results by May 2022,” said Museveni.

According to him, the scientists have recommended a booster dose for persons aged 50 and above who had already received that double dose.

“Mama (First Lady) and I are about to get our booster doses.”

