KAYUNGA – The National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate Andrew Muwonge has been declared the winner of the Kayunga LCV by-election.

Muwonge’s stiff competitor was the National Unity Platform NUP’s Harriet Nakweede.

According to the Electoral Commission (EC) Muwonge scored 31830 votes against NUP’s Nakweede who scored 31308

More coming…….

