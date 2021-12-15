The Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) and Innovation Council that is tasked with formulating strategies for creating jobs for the youth through ICT outsourcing on Tuesday met to formulate a roadmap that will guide their work.

The BPO and Innovation Council, which is headed by Prof William Bazeyo, was inaugurated in November by Minister of State for ICT, Ms Joyce Ssebugwawo.

On Tuesday, the BPO workshop was opened by the permanent secretary at the Ministry of ICT, Dr. Aminah Zawedde, who urged the council to focus on branding Uganda as a BPO destination and the harmonization of the public, private and academia partnerships in the BPO space.

The team will develop work plans, explore opportunities for Ugandan innovations and also discuss with stakeholders on how to harness global job opportunities for young Ugandans through BPO.

The members of the BPO and Innovation Council are Prof William Bazeyo (chairperson) and Dr. Rebecca Isabella Kiconco (vice chairperson), who works as a faculty member at the faculty of Commerce at Makerere University Business School in Uganda.

The other members are Rajeev Agarwal, a business consultant; Eva K. Mugerwa, a lawyer and member of the United Nations Joint Population Programme; Rowena Turinawe, the Business Transformation Manager at the National Information Technology Authority Uganda, and Fred Otunnu, the Director of Corporate Affairs at the Uganda Communications Commission.

Others are, Angela Ndagano, a communications specialist at the at the National Information Technology Authority Uganda, Richard Okuti, who currently works with CBI: Center for the Promotion of Imports from developing countries; Richard Zulu, the chairperson of Startup Uganda; Charles Odongtho, a communications consultant; and Dr. Diana Nandagire Ntamu, the Director of the Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Incubation Centre at Makerere University Business School (MUBS).