ENTEBBE – Allan Nkubito and Patrick Nziza have been produced before Entebbe Magistrates Court on Friday afternoon after being swiftly arrested following a land grabbing episode in which victims had been assured they would never get help.

A few days ago, netizens and social media enthusiasts in Uganda were outraged when a woman tearfully recounted her frustration and desperation about land grabbers who had with impunity forcefully displaced her and taken over her family land situate at Kitubulu along Entebbe-Kampala Road.

Following the complainant’s video that went viral on social media, Col. Edith Nakalema’s State House Anti-Corruption Unit swung into action, investigated the matter and have on Friday, December 17, 2021 arrested the duo, who will be charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and criminal trespass.

It is understood that the due had corrupted all the justice systems including the police leaving the victims to separately seek help through social media.

