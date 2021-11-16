KAMPALA – Kampala City is on great panic after two more explosions happened on Tuesday morning at Jubilee Insurance House and Central Police Station (CPS).

Some bystanders complained about the delayed response by the Police. First responders included Red Cross personel who were using fire extinguishers to curb the fire on Parliamentary avenue.

However, the bomb squad operatives later started arriving and ambulances to evacuate some people that could have been injured by the explosion

