KAMPALA — Uganda on Saturday said it is aiming to vaccinate the entire adult population against COVID-19 ahead of the full reopening of the country’s economy early next year.

In a televised address about the country’s COVID-19 situation, President Yoweri Museveni said his government has expanded its target population for COVID-19 vaccination from the original priority groups such as health workers to all adults.

The move came after the country has stocked up more vaccines, Museveni said, adding the government is going to study COVID-19 vaccination for children.

According to the Health Ministry, the country has so far received more than 15 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. By Saturday, 6 million people have been vaccinated against the virus.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the East African nation has registered at least 127,000 infections, 97,000 recoveries from the virus and 3,247 related deaths.

Related