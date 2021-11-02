Roke Telkom, a Ugandan public service provider for voice and data communications services has launched the RWE Scholarship fund in a bid to support university students through their education journey.

The foundation has been authored on the Roke Telkom chairperson’s late Son, the Lt. Rwehakanira Kiiza.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Kenneth Kiiza, the Chairman, Roke Telkom said, “Roke Telkom is currently working at making the RWE scholarship fund a vehicle that will support students that have difficulty in accessing funding for further education at university.”

This is a very distinctive initiative by Roke Telkom because it is based on an a very personal aspect of one of our very own, a selfless and introspective ingenuity.

Quoting a wise saying, Helping one person might not change the world, but it can change the world for someone, Kiiza explained that, “As such, in memory of my son, we thought it is crucial to support other young adults in their endeavors of life, especially a good education and therefore, in the spirit of giving back, the RWE scholarship fund has today been established to support young people across the country to attain further education at the Ankole Western University, Kabwohe,”

Roger Sekaziga, the Chief Executive Officer at Roke Telkom in his remarks noted that Roke Telkom is pleased to be a part of the change by contributing to the fund aimed at giving young people access to a good education.

He observed that, “In this day and era, education is a path leader for young people to learn and discover their interests, passions which in turn can be used to positively contribute to society. And for this same reason, we, are glad to launch this foundation and be a part of such a noble cause in the country, especially during such a period where people’s capacity to raise funds for education has been limited due to economic limitations arising from the pandemic.”

Six students from Kabale and Bushenyi are already under the scholarship fund and applications are open to learners from across all districts in the country who wish to study at Ankole West University in pursuit of the dream Diploma or Undergraduate education.

“The foundation launch concludes a series of Corporate Social Investment that we have participated in across the country since the start of October through support to vulnerable communities and groups including the Uganda Cancer Institute Children’s ward where we donated wheel chairs and other essential items,” Sekaziga concluded.

Roke Telkom a home-grown telecom has been in operation for the last fifteen (15) years with presence in both Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia. In this time, Roke Telkom has supported communities with more recent engagements through a COVID-19 grant to develop tracking software for COVID-19 patients, a partnership with Facebook to provide express Wi-Fi across over 600 Rokespots in Uganda, as well as the Annual Roke Gives Back campaign that has been done across the country since 2015.

