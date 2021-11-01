KAMPALA — The Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah has commiserated with the families of people who lost lives in two different explosions in Uganda’s capital Kampala that killed two people and injured several others.

“Unfortunate the extent to which terrorists can go to indiscriminately aim at destroying lives. Commiserations to families of our people who lost lives,” the Speaker wrote on Twitter.

“We must be our first line of defence,” he added—urging Members of Parliament all Ugandans to share with Police, all information of security concern.

“My appeal to Members of Parliament is not to inflame but suggest solutions as the House debates the Statement by the Minister of State for Internal Affairs on the explosions at Digida eating point in Komamboga and on a Swift Safaris bus at Lungala along Kampala – Masaka highway”.

The UK government had earlier on advised its nationals to be extremely vigilant about their security, adding that attacks on Uganda could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners…

“You should be vigilant at all times, especially in crowded areas and public places like hotels, transport hubs, restaurants and bars, and during major gatherings like sporting or religious events,” the alert said.

However, Uganda Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga said that despite the emerging sleeper terrorist cells, Uganda’s terror alert levels were not elevated yet.

However, the Speaker now wants British High Commission in Kampala to share intelligence brief with Ugandan authorities to help bring the culprits to book.

“I saw a terror alert issued by the British High Commission in Kampala and in a matter of days, it happened. What do they know that we don’t? Can we up our game? What can our agencies do better? These are the things that should interest us”.

Meanwhile, Oulanyah also guided legislators to be cautious as they present concerns that may concern their colleagues who are under arrest and informed the MPs that there are standard procedures for a person who is incarcerated and hospitalized to be restrained to their sick bed and put under police protection.

Oulanyah re-echoed his position on concerns that are sensitive urging legislators not to raise them in Parliament.

“It is better that you bring matters like this to me so that I can handle them at an administrative level and avoid unnecessary escalation of the tension,” he said.

He said that when big statements are made on the floor of Parliament in a bid to show excessive concern over others, it sometimes jeopardizes the other channels that are used to resolve the issues.

“We are going to start debating the motives of some of you who bring matters of such nature to the floor of Parliament,” he added.

