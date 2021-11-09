KAMPALA – The ruling NRM party on Tuesday morning embarked on a mobilization tour of Buganda region, starting in Kayunga District, where the party said they had gone to listen to the cries of the people.

Led by party’s director for mobilization and Cadre development, Rosemary Nansubuga Sseninde, a team of top party Secretariat officials will spend four days on the trail, meeting district party officials to galvanise working relations.

According to a statement from the party, the meetings with leaders of the party structures will culminate in laying strategies for the party to follow up on government programmes and pledges.

The party this month launched a Mobilisation campaign in which party officials are visiting regions and meeting district party leaders. Earlier this month, the officials, led by the party Secretary General Richard Todwong visited Bukedi region, where they spent a week interacting with party structures in the various districts. The meetings are also aimed at emphasising what the NRM government has done in a particular area.

Speaking to the party leaders at Bbaale Secondary School in Bbaale Sub-county, Kayunga District, on Tuesday Sseninde highlighted some of the projects that government has focused on such as Kayunga regional hospital and the Kayunga-Kamuli bridge, which she emphasised are government initiatives that no particular individual should try to hijack.

Sseninde further noted that government also upgraded Bbaale Health Centre III to a district hospital whereas every sub-county has a seed school. She also highlighted the industrial park in Nazigo which she said will help solve the issue of unemployment.

The NRM director said the party leadership had decided to camp in the district so as to look into the issues affecting the people and see how to solve them.

“We are here to speak about issues affecting us and how to strengthen the party. Some issues like the Galiraaya road were promised for a long time but I want to assure you that the road has been included in the next financial year. The issue of poor water transport is also becoming one of the past.”

Sseninde noted that in the past, the party has had problems of infghting that have cost it support. “Let us unite. Fights won’t help us. Time has come for us to rectify all these problems. Dont say you belong to this team or the other. Let us unite and have one mission,”Sseninde said.

She underscored that unity would make it easy for more Ugandans to join the party, yet continued infighting further strains party cohesion.

President Yoweri Museveni, the party flag bearer in the February 2021 General Election displayed an unprecedented dismal performance in Buganda region.

The party director for Information and Public Relations, Emmanuel Lumala Dombo, who accompanied Hon Sseninde said it is time the party leaders began a new chapter. “Let us forget the past and focus on the developmental government programs like Emyooga and the parish development model that will help our people. Focus should be on how we can elevate our people from poverty other than fights,” Dombo said.

The regional tours throughout the country will help set a tone for monitoring government programs, the party said.

