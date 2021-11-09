JOHANNESBURG – The Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Amb. Abbey Walusimbi has urged Ugandan Community in South Africa against entanglement in politics of lies that emphasizes sectarianism noting that Uganda had in the past been plunged in turmoil and suffering due to political mistakes that should be avoided today.

Ambassador Walusimbi who doubles as the NRM Diaspora League Chairman appealed Ugandans to work towards strengthening the party and building their country.

He made the remarks as he presided over President Museveni’s party organized by the NRM Southern Africa Chapter leaders.

“I wish to use this platform and congratulate him [President Museveni] on the stellar results, which show that he’s not only good for Uganda but also proves why he is one of our top African leaders,” Walusimbi said noting that it is time for all Ugandans across the world to desist from sectarian politics which he said is not only old fashioned but outdated.

“I know there is a wave from the opposition that made some of our member’s doubt where our party stands in Uganda’s politics, but I am sure you have realized over these past few months how much light can’t be put out by any one little ripple. The yellow sun will always shine on us,” Walusimbi said urging members to spread unity.

“We all left our motherland not because we love it less, but rather in hopes of bettering its reputation and gaining access to resources that could benefit both Uganda as well as us. This means putting differences aside for the greater good; these are things like working towards common goals or bringing new ideas into play instead of brooding over old arguments,” Walusimbi explained.

Walusimbi also urged the community to consider making reinvestment in Uganda.

He appreciated the local chapter led by Mukulu Isma Luzige for organizing the event and Hajji Meddy Mithupi who has given so much to the party.

During the event, the government Chief Whip, Thomas Tayebwa reechoed government commitment to extend a number of services to Ugandans in the Diaspora.

“We are going to send you biometric machines to capture your finger prints and data, this will help reduce on the time you access your National IDs. We shall also change the courier who has been transporting your passport for easy access,” Tayebwa said.

Uganda’s Ambassador to South Africa, Amb. Kintu Nyago called upon Ugandans to always be supportive to the different government programs and projects.

Amb. Nyago said that the Kampala government is doing all that it takes to ensure that it serves better all its citizens around the world.

