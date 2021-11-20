KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni has said that the ADF overestimate themselves. “They tried to kill Gen Katumba to show that they are here. Some of them say that Gen Katumba dared to construct roads in DR Congo, their territory.”

Museveni is addressing the nation on vaccination, crime prevention, and counterterrorism.

“I closely monitor these proceedings. There is no way the security forces would have known about him if he wasn’t associated with the people who attacked Gen. Katumba Wamala,” he said.

According to him, both crime and terrorism are motivated by parasitism.

He says that the UPDF that defeated the ADF in 2007 is now many times stronger than it was then.

“The attempt to kill Gen. Katumba Wamala landed them in our traps.”

He revealed that recently, there was some cattle rustling in the Karamoja area, “but it will be sorted very soon.”

He urged the public to be patient with the investigations into the twin bombings in Kampala. “Wait for the court. You will hear the truth. I am a reader of intelligence briefs. Wait for the court.”

“They targeted Maj Gen Paul Lokech because he was a serious police officer. They were not happy about him being different from most police officers who are laxed.”

