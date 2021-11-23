KAMPALA – MultiChoice Uganda has announced their sponsorship of the Sixth National Swimming Championship and the CANA Zone III Championship organized by the Uganda Swimming Federation (USF).

The home of great Pay TV entertainment has contributed Ushs 20 million towards the tournaments that will see some of Uganda’s best swimming teams compete for the first place.

While speaking to the press at the launch event, Joan Semanda Kizza, the PR and Communications Manager, MultiChoice Uganda said, “We are pleased to announce a UGX. 20 million sponsorship towards the Sixth National Swimming Championship and the CANA Zone III Championship. It is our hope that the contribution will enable the organizers acquire the necessary logistics that will make this series of events a successful one.”

“It is important as brands to support the nurturing of talent and skills amongst the youth especially during a time where COVID-19 has hindered most learning activities. I would like to commend the Uganda Swimming Federation for upholding the spirit and ensuring that this championship event is finally launched despite the challenges,” Joan added.

“Young people are some of the biggest subscribers to DStv and GOtv, therefore I encourage all the team supporters and parents out there to utilize the local sports channels available on all our packages, to be able to catch the swimming championship highlights and also show support to the participants.

Tonnie Kasujja, the Vice President of the Uganda Swimming Federation thanked MultiChoice Uganda for their generous input.

“On behalf of the Federation, I would like to thank MultiChoice Uganda for taking interest in the local sports and for the generous contribution towards the swimming gala. We are pleased to work with you as we make efforts to shine light on the many talents of Ugandans,” he said.

“To the participating teams, I would like to encourage you all to practice good sportsmanship as we prepare to have many more competitions. It is my plea as well to the team captains to ensure that all their members are tested negative for COVID-19 and ably practice the SOPs in line with the Ministry of Health guidelines,” Kasujja implored.

The Sixth National Swimming Championship swimming competition is scheduled to start on Friday 26th – Sunday 28th November 2021 and the venue of the Competition will be at the Greenhill Academy (Kibuli Campus) which has an 8-lane 25m pool, whereas the Sixth CANA Zone III will take place from 9th to 12th December.

Previous individual winners include; Arinaitwe Sandra and Bakka Amos of Altona Swim Club-ZZ with 198 and 188 points respectively.

Related

Continue Reading