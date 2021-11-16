KAMPALA – The United States of America has warned its citizens and officials in Uganda to avoid crowds, keep a low profile, monitor local media for updates, notify friends and family of their safety as well as have their up-to-date travel documents easily accessible.

This followed a twin bombing in Kampala on Tuesday morning that left six lifeless and many others with injuries.

According to police, the two explosions that went off at Raja Chambers, along Parliament Avenue, just a few meters from parliament’s main gate and another at the Central Police Station (CPS), left at least 33 injured and 6 including 3 suicide bombers dead.

The US mission to Uganda, on its official Twitter handle, has extended its deepest condolences to the families of those who have been killed in the explosions and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

According to the message, the US says its support for the Ugandan people is unwavering as they work toward their shared goal of a secure, democratic, and prosperous Uganda.

