KAMPALA —India’s Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Shri V. Muraleedharan will visit Uganda from November 11-13, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced today.

Mr. Muraleedharan will meet Uganda’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs in charge of International Cooperation Henry Okello Oryem on Thursday, November 11.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the main purpose of the visit is to strengthen the excellent and cordial bilateral relations and deepen cooperation between Uganda and of India.

Indians and persons of Indian origin play a key role in the Ugandan economy in the manufacturing, trade and service sectors.

Indian businesses employ thousands of Ugandans and are among the largest taxpayers in Uganda.

Traditionally, Indians in Uganda were traders of Gujarati descent. Immigrants from Punjab and healthcare workers from Kerala have also arrived in Uganda in recent years.

Since the 1980s, India has emerged as one of the largest investors and trading partners of Uganda.

Since Uganda’s independence, India has been an important destination for higher education for Ugandan students.

Several top Ugandan politicians have studied in India.

Since the 1960s, under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme, Ugandan officials, scientists and other professionals have attended training courses in India.

