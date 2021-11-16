KAMPALA – The Parliament has on Tuesday called off plenary sitting after the shocking news of two explosions in the city centre.

Two explosions have been reported at Kooki towers, opposite Central Police Station and another near Parliament in Kampala District.

Videos on social media also show cars burning near Jubilee Insurance along Parliamentary Avenue.

Bombing scenes have been cordoned off by the security personnel and it’s yet to be established on how many lives have been lost and injured.

The building houses several offices of Members of Parliament and is located next to several government ministry offices.

According to the tweet on Parliament’s official Twitter page, today’s plenary sitting is off asking all MPs and staff who are not yet at the house to stay away due to the incidents.

