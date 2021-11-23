KAMPALA – The Uganda Business and Technical Examination Board – UBTEB has on Tuesday launched the ceremony of 10th anniversary at Mestil Hotel, Kampala.

The event under the theme “COMPETENCE BASED ASSESSMENT FOR COMPETITIVE LABOUR FORCE AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT” has been officiated by the Ministry of Education and Sports Janet Museveni represented by the Minister of Higher Education Dr. John Muyingo.

The Board Executive Secretary Mr. Onesmus Oyesigye said that ten years in Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Assessment is a big milestone.

“UBTEB is extremely happy and proud to be celebrating and marking this Anniversary as a very significant and remarkable milestone achieved.”

Oyesigye said that it is gratifying to celebrate the achievements anniversary as they are reshaping the future of TVET in Uganda at the global positioning.

“Looking at the memory lane of UBTEB, I acknowledge with appreciation the tireless contribution of the first Board 2010/2013 steered by Prof. Simeon Wanyama and pioneer staff headed by Hon. John Ntamuhiira Twesigye as the first Executive Secretary; Mr. Xavier Lubanga and Mr. Okinyala, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Sports and Commissioner BTVET respectively during the Board’s establishment. Their hard work saw the Board’s take-off to make a great impact in TVET Assessment.”

“In the same spirit, allow me to thank you as an incumbent Minister of Education and Sports for the timely support and guidance to the Board. Particularly, we take stock of the Policy guidance which you have provided in the TVET policy 2019, and its attendant structures, institutions, and frameworks for the TVET system. The other Support to the Board has been felt from Members of Parliament of Education and Sports Committee, Permanent Secretary and technical team of MOES. The Board chairperson and his members have empowered me and my Technical team to work hard and change the perception, content and relevancy of the TVET Assessments,” he said.

He revealed that the story of UBTEB has increasingly been fine-tuned to address the priorities and demand-driven skills needed by the world of work.

For instance, he said, from shared printing equipment with UNEB in 2013, today they celebrate the mini-printery that was installed by the Board to guarantee security and safety of examinations and assessments.

“The 10 years of UBTEB are a testimony of competitive growth and provide lessons for the future. The skills landscape in Uganda and globally is changing and providing new opportunities and challenges. As the Board, we have undertaken and implemented interventions in line with the TVET Reforms.”

“Our partnership with the world of work, global membership are a testimony to the years of progress and achievement. Our next focus will be on ICT integration, automation of systems and modularized assessment. The future of the Board is outstanding and greatly promising in view of the great strides and commitment by Gov’t to TVET and the increasing interest in TVET by the industry players in Uganda,” he said.

He commended all their stakeholders, TVET graduate employers, UBTEB employees, TVET providers, the Media, for their continued commitment to UBTEB.

He said that the Board has lined up events to be carried out as we mark our 10th Anniversary including; exhibitions, the media campaign, the Corporate Social responsibility at the regional level, seminars and stakeholder engagement meetings.

