KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni has said that the government has been working very hard to get vaccines, revealing that as of today, the country has gotten 15.5 million doses of different vaccines.

Museveni is addressing the nation on vaccination, crime prevention, and counterterrorism.

He says the vaccines are getting more available globally and Uganda is working on her own vaccine, which “we shall call Nalubale Dawa. You can think about a better name.”

“On account of the stringent measures we took earlier on, we have had only 2 waves of the virus while some countries have had even four waves.”

“During our worst wave, 54 people were dying per day. Right now, we have an average of 2 people dying per day. Of course, we don’t want people to die, but that is an improvement,” he added.

Museveni said, “Our firm stand has not been in vain. Remember that the history of NRM is the history of freedom fighters who speak the truth and deal with reality realistically.”

“We never sugarcoat anything or entertain cheap popularity.”

He said that the target is to get every person above 18 years vaccinated.

“Initially, we had only the priority groups because the vaccines were not enough.”

“We need to save money because, at some point, we shall have to vaccinate children. Other countries are vaccinating children, and we are still studying this. When we see that it is safe, we shall start vaccinating children. We don’t want to squander money on people who are not cooperating.”

Related