KABAALE — The High Court in Kabaale has dismissed with costs an election petition against Security minister, Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi Katugugu as Member of Parliament for Rujumbura, Rukungiri District.

Justice Phillip Odoki has since ordered the petitioner Mr. Fred Turyamuhweza Tumuheirwe, a former contestant in the January 14 election to pay costs but also castigated him for fronting weak grounds in the petition.

Justice Odoki ruled that Tumuheirwe’s arguments didn’t pass both quantitative and qualitative tests that would warrant the overturning of the election.

Speaking to reporters in Kampala, both Gen. Muhwezi and his attorneys include former Attorney General Mwesigwa Rukutana said they were not surprised by the outcome

of the petition —citing weak grounds fronted by the petitioner.

“I am happy [because] justice has been served. We told court [the] truth and only the truth. I am not surprised because I was sure of overwhelming support I got during the election and I thank court for making the correct decision,” Gen. Muhwezi said, adding that, having won in the five sub-counties and two town councils that make up Rujumbura, including in the backyard of his opponent, it was not a secret that he was convincingly trounced FDC’s Turyamuhweza.

Gen Muhwezi told reporters that time for politics is now done and it is time to work for the people.

“Let us now put politics behind us and concentrate on the transformation of our society,” he said.

The Electoral Commission declared Gen. Muhwezi as the winner of the January 14 polls with 23,990 votes while the petitioner polled 20,556 votes.

Gen. Muhwezi was represented by former deputy Attorney General Mwesigwa Rukutana of Mwesigwa Rukutana & Co. Advocates.

