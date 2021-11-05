KAMPALA —Airtel Uganda in partnership with the Buganda Kingdom have today unveiled the 2021 virtual Kabaka Birthday Run kit at a press conference that was held Bulange-Mengo, Buganda Kingdom Headquarters.

For the past 7 years, Airtel Uganda has sponsored the Kabaka Birthday run, an annual event to mark Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II birthday celebrations.

Having created awareness towards Fistula and Sickle Cells over the past years, this year’s run just like last year will be held under the theme “Men for Good Health and Ending AIDS by 2030”

Speaking during the press briefing, Airtel Uganda MD Manoj Murali said, “Airtel is privileged to be part of the Kabaka Birthday Run. This year marks 8years of continued commitment towards Buganda kingdom, a partnership we are proud of because of the positive impact it creates in the communities where we operate. Beyond the run, we have participated in various initiatives like the annual Masaza Football tournament, the Kabaka’s coronation, not forgetting Eid El Fitri all organized by the Kingdom.”

“On behalf of Airtel Uganda, I would like to pledge our future commitment and support to the Buganda Kingdom as we strive to change the lives of Ugandan’s through such programs,” he added.

The kit unveiling event was graced by the Katikiro of Buganda Kingdom Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga, who said that the campaign against HIV requires behavioral change and sharing of key information noting that, “The biggest weapon we need in this fight is information, information based on research that will uphold the UNAIDS mission to eliminate the virus spread by 2030, and to achieve this we must embark on sensitization drives like what we do through initiatives like the Kabaka Birthday Run.”

Owek. Mayiga added that, “We appreciate Airtel’s support over the years to the Kingdom and the entire country. We believe the contribution towards the run will greatly support in the fight against HIV/AIDS.”

Kits can be purchased at select Airtel Shops including; Airtel Shop New Park Kyaggwe Road, Shoprite building Ben Kiwanuka and Thobani Centre. Alternatively, one can use Airtel Money by dialing *185#, select payments, enter the amount plus their PIN to confirm the payment and then pick their Kit at the mentioned points.

The run scheduled to take place on Sunday, 28th November 2021 will be held virtually and flagged off by Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II. The public is encouraged to participate from their homes and communities to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 while keeping in line with the Standard Operating Procedures that have been set out by the Ministry of Health.

“Additional to the Corporate Social Responsibilities and contributions we have made to the community, we continue to improve our product and service range, this includes commissioning over 21,000 plus 3G & 4G masts across Uganda, for Ugandans to ably and reliably access the Airtel Network. This can only be utilized by a healthy nation.” Manoj concluded.

