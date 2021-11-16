KAMPALA — Two loud explosions have been heard in Kampala, early Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses say one blast happened near a police station and another along a street near the parliamentary building.

An eyewitness video posted online showed a plume of white smoke rising from the blast scene near the police station.

Police did not immediately comment, and it was not clear if the explosions were bomb attacks. There was no word on casualties.

Ugandan officials have been urging vigilance in the wake of a string of bomb explosions in recent weeks.

One person was killed and at least seven others wounded in an explosion at a restaurant in a suburb of Kampala on Oct. 23. An affiliate of the Islamic State Group in central Africa claimed responsibility for that attack.

Another explosion two days later on a passenger bus killed only the suicide bomber, according to police

