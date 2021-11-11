KAMPALA — Uganda People’s Congress President, Jimmy Akena has paid tribute to former secretary and governor Bank of Uganda, Robert Elangot who passed away last week.

“I pay tribute to the late Robert Elangot for his loyalty to the [UPC] Party and dedicated service to the nation and his notable legacy will live to be emulated,” Mr. Akena told reporters at UPC headquarters in Kampala.

Akena said Elangot was a good committed party member who offered both advisory and consultancy services.

He added: “On behalf of the UPC Members and my own behalf, I send our deepest condolences to his family, UPC fraternity and the entire nation especially the people of Teso Sub-region. I understand that this is a very difficult situation, but I pray to the Almighty God to strengthen the family and go through this sad moment.”

Ms. Faith Elizabeth Akiteng said her 87-year-old father who once served as secretary Bank of Uganda between 1971 and 1981 and deputy governor from 1981 to 1986 passed on last Saturday at Kampala Hospital after battling failing health since 2015.

“Since 2015, he has been in and out of hospital. He had prostate cancer which was treated in India. On September 18, he felt unwell and we brought him from the village and he was admitted at Nakasero Hospital where he was being treated for Ascites,” she said.

She added that on September 25, he was discharged from hospital but on October 8, he developed a mild stroke and he was rushed to Kampala Hospital where they have been treating bacterial infections and stroke.

After retiring, Elangot has been chairing different financial institutions like the Microfinance Support Centre, Uganda Commercial Bank, Cairo Bank among others.

He was a director at Milton Obote Foundation and Uganda House Investments, the economic arms of the party.

Elangot will be laid to rest on Saturday, 13th November 2021 in Serere District.

Related