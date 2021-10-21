BUDUDA —Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) has delivered an assortment of non-food items to the people affected by landsides in Bududa District.

The relief items delivered to the district on Thursday October 21, targets to support 200 most vulnerable families with a total population of 1200 people—all selected by local leadership.

Uganda Red Cross said each family is set to receive a nonfood kit composed of two 2 Jerricans, tarpaulin of 4*6 meters, 2 blankets, 2 mosquito nets, one bar of soap, Water, purification tabs, cups and plates.

Other items include cooking pans, serving ladle, sleeping mats, solar lamps menstrual hygiene management kits for women and girls.

Bududa District Woman Member of Parliament, Agnes Nandutu who presided over the distribution exercise at Bulucheke play ground commended Red Cross for working closely well with th district and the office of the Prime Minister to respond to disasters in Bududa and other parts of the country that are experiencing life threatening emergencies.

“Uganda Red Cross is one of the agencies that the office of the Prime Minister works with closely to mitigate, and manage disasters in this country. I am happy to note that whenever there are disasters in Bududa, Red Cross is among the first entities on ground to support the district to conduct assessments, rescue the affected and save lives. We have been together since the 2010 disasters, up to day. We have also seen the Red Cross in other emergencies such as responding to road traffic accidents, COVID-19 among other emergencies. Thank you and continue with the good work”.

Nandutu also appreciated the Red Cross for the relief delivered to the people of Bududa and promised to continue working together to deliver more support in an efficient and effective way through fast tracking the National Disaster Law which the Red Cross is working on together with the Government of Uganda.

On his part, Robert Kwesiga, Uganda Red Cross Secretary appreciated the Office of the Prime Minister, and the district leadership for working with the Red Cross through the grass root structures to ensure that there is a working disaster management committee that aims at strengthening emergency response for timely arrest of life threatening emergencies.

“We are happy that no life was lost in this big landslide because of the early warning system that works through the structures we have set up in Bududa and the entire mountain Elgon region. We thank the district and the office of the Prime Minister for appreciating our approach to community preparedness. This is helping us to build resilient communities. Let’s continue strengthening the systems for a better response mechanism and stronger communities.”

“Our ultimate goal is to save lives. Giving us an opportunity like today to offer support to those affected by disasters in any way is part of an enabling environment for us to fulfill our mandate. Special thanks to the partners involved in our bigger response,” Mr. Kwesiga added.

