

KAMPALA – Police have revealed that 160 officers will be sent to Somalia this December.

The team is part of the Formed Police Unit (FPU) who have completed a 6 months intensive Pre-deployment training course in Peacekeeping Operations of African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).

The Officers, during the training at Kigo, were assessed by a team of five Formed Police Assessment officers Led by ASP Figalo Maxime from AMISOM Headquarters.

In Somalia, the officers will provide Public Order management, Protection of African Union personnel and facilities within means and capabilities, and Support police operations that require a formed response.

The Government of Uganda deployed the first Formed Police Unit (FPU) in Somalia under AMISOM in July 2012 after the UPDF had deployed there earlier on in 2007.

Units have rotated on annual basis and the deployment of this Unit will make the tenth rotation of Uganda FPU in Somalia under African Union (AU).

Related

Continue Reading