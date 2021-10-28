KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni has assured the public that “neither rural based insurgency nor urban terrorism will defy our capacity.”

Museveni who is addressing the nation days after Kampala and Mpigi bombings has said that “the only issue to deal with is bail. We the freedom fighters have never supported bail for murderers, defilers and rapists.”

The Komamboga and Mpigi bus blasts that happened on Saturday and Monday respectively claimed two lives on the spot, one at each scene and others several others injured.

Museveni says that although the country had some success in fighting terrorism, he realised that there were gaps in the policing capacity of the country.

“There was infiltration of police by criminal elements that colluded with criminals, laxity and a serious deficit of technology capacity to fight crime.”

He says, one becomes a terrorist when they attack unarmed individuals.

“If you want to fight, go against the army. We will call you a rebel and not a terrorist.”

“The attack on the pork eaters at Komamboga was not right. The attackers must have violated Haram by smelling the pork. Let the pork eaters eat their pork. Does pork in someone’s stomach cause you indigestion?” he wondered.

