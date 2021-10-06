ENTEBBE – Lands, Housing and Urban Development minister Judith Nabakooba has commissioned works for the construction of roads and beautification of Entebbe Municipality under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) program.

Nabakooba who was received in the area by Entebbe Municipality Mayor Fabrice Rulinda, Nuhu Njuki, the RDC and local leaders at the ground breaking described the area as a very strategic town in Uganda since it hosts the President’s official home, the International Airport, the UN base, and a lot of important sites like the Zoo.

The construction that will cost Shs13.4bn shillings lasting a period of 15months is expected to improve works on Kampala Road (2.058km), Apolo square, Auxiliary road, Market street access (0.13km), Hill lane access, Lugard road access and also Upgrading the Kitoro taxi park phase I. it will also entail the lighting of the Mayor’s gardens, and beautification of the municipality.

The minister asked the contractor, China Wu Yi Company Ltd (CWYC) and the supervising consultants to use these funds to deliver the highest quality of work within the stipulated time to make the NRM government proud.

“We expect quality work from you at the end of the day. We are not interested in shoddy work. Quality work shows value for money and you also get appreciation from the leaders and people of Entebbe so make sure that you deliver as promised. We shall keep on monitoring these projects and collecting feedback from these people,” Nabakooba said.

Tipping the Entebbe Municipality leaders on some of the prerequisites of achieving a city status, the minister shared that most of the municipalities that were elevated to city statuses went through the USMID project.

“You are now towards achieving city status next year. Getting a city status requires you to work harder so that you can sustain the city status. I know you have a physical plan in place, make sure you follow it to the dot. There are building regulations that have to be followed. Have the plan in place and look for people that can help you set up affordable houses decent for the Entebbe community, this will lift the face of our municipality,” she said.

Entebbe Municipality Mayor Fabrice Rulinda explained to the minister that Entebbe is not only ready to work but also ready for business.

He explained that the place has for long been a gateway into Uganda but he wants to strive and ensure it becomes a place for development and a destination for many people in the next five years.

“We have a rich history and a lot to offer. We don’t want people to just go to the beach when they come to Entebbe. My dream is to make the area the most beautiful city in Uganda. We are going to be the benchmarking place for development in Uganda,” he shared.

Nuhu Njuki the RDC of Entebbe shared that his is tasked with overseeing and implementing government programs.

He encouraged the people to desist from building in road reserves because the government does not have money to compensate them.

“Politicians, election time is over, let us work for the people of Entebbe since politicking government programs like this one will only stunt the progress of the campaign.”

Nabakooba revealed that the USMID Program has also catalyzed community participation and stakeholder engagements through the establishment of the Municipal Development Forums (MDF) where all stakeholders should be represented. She asked the people to take advantage of the MDFs to foster sustainable urban development, and support the project directly.

Aisha Kitenda, the deputy town clerk of Entebbe Municipality pledged the area’s commitment for successful implementation of the project in line with the legal framework and guidelines issued from time to time.

She said that just like any other project, they expect great positives like improved access and connectivity to the express highway, beautification of Entebbe town, improved drainage, guided physical development controls, improved work environment for the business community, improved revenue collection, capacity building and increased stakeholder participation

Kitenda further thanked the government and World Bank for financing such projects, the lands ministry for the continued technical guidance & support and the leadership of Entebbe for timely fulfilment of their mandate since such projects are time bound.

Once complete the roads are expected to have pedestrian walkways, covered drains, Conduits for utilities like Telecoms and IT, Water and Sewerage, electricity, bicycle ways, trees, garbage cans, waiting shades, street parking and good solar street lights.

Related