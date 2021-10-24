KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni has asked Ugandans not to fear and assured that the perpetuators behind the blast the went off on Saturday night will in no time be brought to book.

Uganda experienced first explosion on Saturday night at Digida pork joint in Komamboga, Kawempe Division, Kampala weeks after United Kingdom’s warning of terrorism attacks.

Commenting about the matter, the president said that one person was killed and five others were left injured by the blast.

“The Information I have is that three people came and left a package in kaveera which later on exploded, killing one person and injuring five others. It seems to be a terrorist act but we shall get the perpetrators,” Museveni said on Sunday morning.

He said security has started investigating the matter before coming up with a conclusive report but assured the public that the perpetrators will be brought to book.

“The public should not fear, we shall defeat this criminality like we have defeated all the other criminality committed by the pigs who don’t respect life.”

In a statement on Thursday last week, the UK government called on their nationals to be extremely vigilant about their security “especially in crowded and public places like hotels, transport hubs, restaurants and bars, and during major gatherings like sporting or religious events”.

“Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners. UK Counter Terrorism Policing has information and advice on staying safe abroad and what to do in the event of a terrorist attack,” the statement reads.

Uganda Police spokesman Fred Enanga confirmed the presence of sleeper cells in the country, adding that efforts to dismantle them are ongoing.

“Despite the emerging sleeper cells our terror alert levels are not elevated yet,” Mr Enanga said.

Although the UK did not mention which terrorist group is behind the threat, Uganda security agencies recently accused the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels of attempting to carry out terror attacks.

The Ugandan ADF militia has operated in the restive eastern Democratic Republic of Congo since 1996.

Early this month, security agents shot dead a suspected ADF rebel, Hamid Nsubuga, 25, alias Young Midu, in Kampala. He was allegedly planning to assassinate a local politician.

Related