DUBAI — President Yoweri Museveni has said government is working on strengthening laws governing the movement of people outside the country.

He was responding to concerns by Ugandans living in the United Arab Emirates about the increasing number of Ugandans being trafficked in the UAE.

“We talked about issues of child trafficking in cabinet and agreed to put a shelter where girls can be kept when they get problems here and also strengthen the rules governing the movement of people, ” he said.

President Museveni this morning (Monday) met and held discussions with the executive leaders of Ugandans living and working in the United Arab Emirates, under their umbrella body, The Association of Ugandans living in United Arab Emirates (AUU) led by the Chairperson Mr. Nsubuga Abdulbasit.

The meeting that was attended by the 3rd deputy Premier Hon. Rukia Nakadama and other Ministers took place at St. Regis Hotel in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The President advised the leaders to invite Ugandans living in the UAE to register with the association at a fee, which will enable them run the activities of the Association and monitor their members.

He pledged government financial support to run their association and also put some money in their SACCO where members can save and borrow with very small interest.

“We shall assist you with funds. I will put US$100,000 in your SACCO so that you may borrow and start small business here. We shall also put US$50,000 in your association,” President Museveni said.

The Chairperson Nsubuga Abdulbasit thanked President Museveni for sparing time off his busy working visit to meet them.

“Thank you Mr. President for this wonderful meeting. You squeezed us in your busy schedule to meet you and we are very grateful,” Nsubuga said. He commended the President for his tireless efforts in fighting Covid-19 in Uganda.

The association reported to the President an increasing number of Ugandans trafficked in the UAE and requested for support to be able to monitor them and help them where necessary.

“We have got many girls here who are trafficked and they end up on streets suffering. We have been helping them but we need more support,”Nsubuga said.

They informed the president that they used to get reports of Ugandans committing suicide however, since they started this association, they are helping them and teaching them patriotism.

There are over sixty thousand (60,000) Ugandans living and working in the United Arab Emirates and they send home over 200 million Dollas per year according to the Ambassador of Uganda in UAE, Zaake Kibedi.

