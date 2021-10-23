KAMPALA – Two people have been confirmed dead in an explosion that took place in Komamboga on Saturday evening.

Reports indicate that a bomb went off at Digida park joint and killed a one Emily on the spot.

An unidentified man also succumbed to death while he was being rushed to hospital.

The explosion comes weeks after the United Kingdom had warned that terrorists could carry out an attack in Uganda, but police said there was no need to elevate the threat levels.

In a statement on Thursday last week, the UK government called on their nationals to be extremely vigilant about their security “especially in crowded and public places like hotels, transport hubs, restaurants and bars, and during major gatherings like sporting or religious events”.

“Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners. UK Counter Terrorism Policing has information and advice on staying safe abroad and what to do in the event of a terrorist attack,” the statement reads.

Uganda Police spokesman Fred Enanga confirmed the presence of sleeper cells in the country, adding that efforts to dismantle them are ongoing.

“Despite the emerging sleeper cells our terror alert levels are not elevated yet,” Mr Enanga said.

Although the UK did not mention which terrorist group is behind the threat, Uganda security agencies recently accused the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels of attempting to carry out terror attacks.

The Ugandan ADF militia has operated in the restive eastern Democratic Republic of Congo since 1996.

Early this month, security agents shot dead a suspected ADF rebel, Hamid Nsubuga, 25, alias Young Midu, in Kampala. He was allegedly planning to assassinate a local politician.

Police said the deceased and another, currently under detention, first attempted to bomb mourners at the burial of former Deputy Inspector General of Police, Lt Gen Paul Lokech, in Pader District, in August.

