KAMPALA – On May 3, 2021, President Yoweri Museveni issued a directive to have all illegal miners evicted from Kisita Mines.

He in addition, guided that the illegal miners be given a 6-month grace period, for them to voluntarily vacate the mining site.

Following presidential directive, the Ministry of State for Mineral Development set November 3, 2021, as the final date for the victims to vacate the mines.

Enanga Fred, Police Spokesperson has in a statement said that the Police Mineral Protection Unit, has established a detach at Kisita Mines, and are tracking compliance, to determine if the 6 months grace period is being followed.

“We are consistently keeping illegal miners off the site, ensuring no violence at the site and overseeing the removal of gold processing tanks belonging to the illegal miners. With only 8 days remaining [by October 25], we want to greatly thank all stakeholders but in particular, Kitumbi Artisanal Miners Association, for prevailing over their pit miners and ensuring they left the mining site peacefully. All miners vacating the area are being issued with clearance certificate,” he said.

It is reported that about 200 Field Force Unit – FFU officers have already been deployed to help in eviction.

“On the 3.11.2021, we expect to fully handover the mining site to Kisita Mining Company Ltd, which was granted a mining lease for 21 years, to carry out prospecting, exploration and mining of Gold, over an area of 873 Hectares, in accordance with the Mining Act,” added Enanga.

According to him, Kisita Mining Company is expected to convert the vast mineral wealth in the area, by increasing the production level and revenue into tangible benefits to Uganda.

The fragmented Artisanal Miners had managed to produce 52.27kgs, from the month of January 2020 to June 2021, under the Kitumbi Small Scale and Artisanal Miners Association.

